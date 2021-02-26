Overview of Three Hot Stocks: Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares are 112.09% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.85% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +104.58% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 189.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -17.17% and 60.83% over the month.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the SLRX stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.88. The forecasts give the Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $3.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.4% or 50.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.11, up from the -$12.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.6, up 51.50% from -$2.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 20,602 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Arthur David J., a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $2020.0 at $1.01 per share on Aug 19. The Director had earlier bought another 4,000 SLRX shares valued at $3920.0 on Aug 21. The shares were bought at $0.98 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) gained 2.91% to $2.83. Its fifty-two-week range was $1.00-$7.00. The total market capitalization remained $246,038,114. Its last 5-day performance was -12.71%. In its share capital, the company has 89,468,405 outstanding shares.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. engages in tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging, and sales through its subsidiaries. The company was set-up to provide a solution for the disposal of tree debris, which is currently dumped in landfills. This is a burden on the environment and strains disposal sites around the country.

Based on vertically integrated operations, the Company’s sustainability-based solutions are derived from recycling and using tree debris as a feedstock to manufacture a range of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products distributed to landscapers, installers, and garden centers.

The Company intends to grow through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth thanks to synergistic opportunities identified. Its customers are primarily government entities, residential clients, and commercial customers.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN), on the other hand, is trading around $1.14 with a market cap of $33.09M, and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 46.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.50% with a share float percentage of 15.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 30160.0 shares worth more than $28772.0. As of Dec 30, 2020, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 26222.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25015.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.