Pay Close Attention To These 3 Stocks: Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) shares are 16.61% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.50% or $7.17 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +49.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 38.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -11.57% and 33.16% over the month.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

On December 04, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the BILL stock is an Outperform, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Reiterated the stock as a Hold on February 05, 2021. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the BILL stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $166.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $167.42. The forecasts give the Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $185.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $150.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 10.09% or -10.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 62.50% in the current quarter to -$0.07, down from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.2, up 34.40% from -$0.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 118 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 394 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 2,461,905 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 34,346,046. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 404,967 and 532,902 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rettig John R., a CFO at the company, sold 1,431 shares worth $0.27 million at $186.51 per share on Feb 16. The Director had earlier sold another 2,000 BILL shares valued at $0.35 million on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $176.26 per share. Lacerte Rene A. (President and CEO) sold 10,000 shares at $183.17 per share on Feb 16 for a total of $1.83 million while Hornik David, (Director) sold 20,000 shares on Feb 16 for $3.81 million with each share fetching $190.53.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) going up 2.91% to $2.83. Its opening price was $2.77 and its shares traded within the range of $2.77-$4.19. The company now has a market cap of about $246,038,114. The stock has a year-to-date (YTD) performance of 222.31%.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), a privately held firm, recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., will supplier quality mulch products to 7-Eleven outlets in Midwest U.S. and western New York, scheduled to commence delivery in mid-2020. The contract received shortly after the Company closed an annual mulch supply contract with the City of Vero Beach, Florida.

Tony Raynor, SGTM’s CEO, and Director states, “In particular, we have been successful in building relationships with 7-Eleven, Inc.’s Midwest U.S. and western New York locations. This makes us capable of supporting our expansion as we go.”

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD), on the other hand, is trading around $79.66 with a market cap of $20.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $93.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.04 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CHD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $367.7 million. This represented 71.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $1.3 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.59 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.58 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $7.41 billion from $7.08 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $990.3 million, significantly higher than the $864.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $891.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Church & Dwight Co. Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 37,632 shares. Insider sales totaled 55,153 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 475.44k shares after the latest sales, with -1.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.30% with a share float percentage of 247.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Church & Dwight Co. Inc. having a total of 1,212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.63 million shares worth more than $2.5 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.71 billion and represent 7.99% of shares outstanding.