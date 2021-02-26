People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) Is Up 42.77% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) is 42.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.37 and a high of $19.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBCT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.61% off the consensus price target high of $20.20 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -31.86% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.46, the stock is 20.81% and 29.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.11 million and changing -3.55% at the moment leaves the stock 52.53% off its SMA200. PBCT registered 22.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.36.

The stock witnessed a 27.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.11%, and is 20.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) has around 6110 employees, a market worth around $7.67B and $1.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.95 and Fwd P/E is 14.34. Profit margin for the company is 26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.01% and -4.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

People’s United Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $494.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) Top Institutional Holders

687 institutions hold shares in People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT), with 2.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 76.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 418.00M, and float is at 415.69M with Short Float at 3.52%. Institutions hold 75.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 60.77 million shares valued at $785.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.30% of the PBCT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 46.8 million shares valued at $605.15 million to account for 11.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 31.29 million shares representing 7.36% and valued at over $404.59 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 13.97 million with a market value of $180.64 million.

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALTERS KIRK W, the company’s Sr Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that WALTERS KIRK W sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $14.43 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27525.0 shares.

People’s United Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that WALTERS KIRK W (Sr Executive Vice President) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $14.32 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27525.0 shares of the PBCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Franklin Jerry (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $11.55 for $57725.0. The insider now directly holds 102,514 shares of People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT).

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) that is trading -6.20% down over the past 12 months. Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is -1.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.62% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.