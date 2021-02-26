Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) is 4.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.50 and a high of $34.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSTH stock was last observed hovering at around $29.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $28.87, the stock is -2.51% and 2.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.15 million and changing -1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 13.31% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.48.

The stock witnessed a 4.94% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.79%, and is -3.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.28% and -15.34% from its 52-week high.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) Analyst Forecasts

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) Top Institutional Holders

181 institutions hold shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH), with 4k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 69.52% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 69.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Guggenheim Capital, LLC with over 22.0 million shares valued at $609.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.00% of the PSTH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with 12.71 million shares valued at $352.26 million to account for 6.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board which holds 11.32 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $313.93 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 4.99% of the shares totaling 9.99 million with a market value of $276.81 million.