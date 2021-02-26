Positives for Tapestry Inc. (TPR) as stock gains in recent trading

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is 36.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.18 and a high of $41.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPR stock was last observed hovering at around $41.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.98% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -24.74% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.41, the stock is 14.63% and 24.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.38 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 94.83% off its SMA200. TPR registered 80.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 183.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.42.

The stock witnessed a 29.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.90%, and is 11.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $11.34B and $4.65B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.79. Profit margin for the company is -9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 316.60% and 1.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.60%).

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tapestry Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $1.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -207.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Top Institutional Holders

637 institutions hold shares in Tapestry Inc. (TPR), with 658.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 89.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 277.50M, and float is at 277.14M with Short Float at 2.90%. Institutions hold 89.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 30.28 million shares valued at $941.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.90% of the TPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.44 million shares valued at $883.81 million to account for 10.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.85 million shares representing 8.23% and valued at over $710.27 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.76% of the shares totaling 10.44 million with a market value of $324.61 million.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Tapestry Inc. (TPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dadlani Manesh, the company’s VP, Controller and PAO. SEC filings show that Dadlani Manesh sold 164 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $41.47 per share for a total of $6801.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19753.0 shares.

Tapestry Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Kahn Todd (Int. CEO Coach; Pres, CAO, TPR) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $40.06 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the TPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, BILBREY JOHN P (Director) acquired 12,980 shares at an average price of $15.27 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 33,756 shares of Tapestry Inc. (TPR).

Tapestry Inc. (TPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading 53.00% up over the past 12 months. Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) is 279.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.93% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.65.