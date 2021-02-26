Root Inc. (ROOT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

11 institutions hold shares in Root Inc. (ROOT), with 107.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.95% while institutional investors hold 69.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 258.55M, and float is at 32.17M with Short Float at 26.58%. Institutions hold 39.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 9.26 million shares valued at $145.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.58% of the ROOT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with 9.26 million shares valued at $145.46 million to account for 15.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Coatue Management, LLC which holds 4.55 million shares representing 7.65% and valued at over $71.45 million, while Valiant Capital Management, L.P. holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 2.92 million with a market value of $45.81 million.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is 4.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.57 and a high of $29.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROOT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.27% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -26.31% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.42, the stock is -18.31% and -11.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -13.28% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.93.

The stock witnessed a -24.78% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.53%, and is -10.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.30% over the week and 8.29% over the month.

Root Inc. (ROOT) has around 901 employees, a market worth around $4.25B and $402.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.00% and -44.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (143.10%).

Root Inc. (ROOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Root Inc. (ROOT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Root Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.71 with sales reaching $147.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -308.70% this year.

Root Inc. (ROOT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Malka Meyer, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Malka Meyer bought 753,976 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $16.55 per share for a total of $12.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.75 million shares.