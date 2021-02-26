Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

193 institutions hold shares in Sprout Social Inc. (SPT), with 5.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.85% while institutional investors hold 101.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.91M, and float is at 35.98M with Short Float at 3.60%. Institutions hold 91.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 3.09 million shares valued at $140.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.11% of the SPT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.63 million shares valued at $119.44 million to account for 6.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.41 million shares representing 5.55% and valued at over $109.54 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 5.37% of the shares totaling 2.33 million with a market value of $105.96 million.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) is 45.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.54 and a high of $82.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPT stock was last observed hovering at around $76.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.46% off its average median price target of $82.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.76% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 14.25% higher than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.03, the stock is -8.00% and 8.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -13.67% at the moment leaves the stock 57.50% off its SMA200. SPT registered 273.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.56.

The stock witnessed a 4.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.16%, and is -13.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.24% over the week and 7.28% over the month.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has around 623 employees, a market worth around $3.41B and $123.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 526.47% and -19.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.00%).

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprout Social Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $39.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.10% in year-over-year returns.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Insider Activity

A total of 167 insider transactions have happened at Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 127 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $67.06 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Sprout Social Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Del Preto Joseph (CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $66.95 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the SPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $71.73 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT).