These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is 36.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $5.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AESE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 14.0% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.15, the stock is -6.79% and 12.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.85 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 21.73% off its SMA200. AESE registered -10.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0755 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5114.

The stock witnessed a -10.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 117.15%, and is -9.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.27% over the week and 15.79% over the month.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) has around 146 employees, a market worth around $84.54M and $23.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 437.50% and -63.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $6.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE), with 20.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.32% while institutional investors hold 3.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.63M, and float is at 18.59M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 1.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.39 million shares valued at $0.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.11% of the AESE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 0.18 million shares valued at $0.28 million to account for 0.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.17 million shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $0.26 million, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 88802.0 with a market value of $0.14 million.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PLISKA ADAM J, the company’s President. SEC filings show that PLISKA ADAM J sold 50,862 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $2.75 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that HUNG ANTHONY A (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $3.00 per share for $37500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98216.0 shares of the AESE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Knighted Pastures LLC (10% Owner) acquired 388,190 shares at an average price of $1.48 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 4,781,048 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE).