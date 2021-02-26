These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) is -14.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $4.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $1.99, the stock is -25.67% and -23.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -6.57% at the moment leaves the stock 2.95% off its SMA200. LYL registered 87.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6475 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2763.

The stock witnessed a -26.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.58%, and is -28.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.19% over the week and 17.15% over the month.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $16.86M and $-0.64M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 134.12% and -59.72% from its 52-week high.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.10% this year.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL), with 5.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.08% while institutional investors hold 0.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.42M, and float is at 5.70M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 0.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 54688.0 shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.47% of the LYL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 47929.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ground Swell Capital, LLC which holds 12162.0 shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $28459.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 10494.0 with a market value of $24555.0.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) that is trading 63.11% up over the past 12 months. Morgan Stanley (MS) is 66.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -114.02% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9310.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.