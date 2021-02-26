These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) is 47.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.37 and a high of $30.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTBX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.23% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 60.45% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.91, the stock is -11.67% and 8.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -6.50% at the moment leaves the stock -5.39% off its SMA200. HTBX registered 398.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.13.

The stock witnessed a -9.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.00%, and is -15.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.57% over the week and 12.56% over the month.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $175.21M and $4.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 479.49% and -73.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-151.80%).

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heat Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $330k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -83.50% in year-over-year returns.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX), with 686.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.01% while institutional investors hold 12.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.83M, and float is at 21.75M with Short Float at 9.31%. Institutions hold 12.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.04 million shares valued at $5.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.58% of the HTBX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.34 million shares valued at $1.84 million to account for 1.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Qube Research & Technologies Ltd which holds 0.18 million shares representing 0.80% and valued at over $0.98 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $0.75 million.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Edward B III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Smith Edward B III sold 103,304 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $1.03 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.