These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) is 118.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.20 and a high of $18.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIOT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $67.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.33% off the consensus price target high of $82.23 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 78.66% higher than the price target low of $52.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.24, the stock is 19.16% and 53.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -8.24% at the moment leaves the stock 79.98% off its SMA200. VIOT registered 67.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.42.

The stock witnessed a 37.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.36%, and is 5.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.31% over the week and 14.50% over the month.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) has around 733 employees, a market worth around $522.77M and $875.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.48 and Fwd P/E is 17.16. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.62% and -40.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $306.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 479.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.40% in year-over-year returns.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.57% while institutional investors hold 33.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.72M, and float is at 32.36M with Short Float at 0.27%. Institutions hold 32.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Serenity Capital LLC with over 2.81 million shares valued at $14.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.64% of the VIOT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 1.84 million shares valued at $9.47 million to account for 16.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pictet Asset Management Ltd which holds 0.99 million shares representing 8.65% and valued at over $5.08 million, while Nomura Holdings Inc. holds 6.23% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $3.66 million.