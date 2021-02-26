Things appear to be looking up for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) is 21.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $4.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 51.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.43, the stock is -6.25% and 2.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -19.69% off its SMA200. CDTX registered -16.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5255 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7164.

The stock witnessed a -2.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.05%, and is -7.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.72% over the week and 10.54% over the month.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $102.13M and $10.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 86.92% and -45.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.30%).

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 58.10% in year-over-year returns.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX), with 7.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.54% while institutional investors hold 79.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.21M, and float is at 35.34M with Short Float at 4.50%. Institutions hold 65.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 3.74 million shares valued at $7.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.51% of the CDTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bellevue Group AG with 2.82 million shares valued at $5.64 million to account for 6.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 5AM Venture Management, LLC which holds 2.01 million shares representing 4.57% and valued at over $4.01 million, while Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 2.01 million with a market value of $4.01 million.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stein Jeffrey, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Stein Jeffrey bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Levine James E. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $2.01 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the CDTX stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) that is trading 37.93% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.56% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.