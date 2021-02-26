Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Volatility At 10.43%, Should You Add A Position?

23 institutions hold shares in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP), with 333.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.08% while institutional investors hold 3.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.86M, and float is at 5.29M with Short Float at 24.86%. Institutions hold 3.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 56691.0 shares valued at $0.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.79% of the TTNP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 35514.0 shares valued at $0.12 million to account for 0.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 22510.0 shares representing 0.32% and valued at over $74057.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 7972.0 with a market value of $26227.0.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) is 1.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $16.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTNP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.34, the stock is -8.20% and -2.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -4.84% at the moment leaves the stock -45.06% off its SMA200. TTNP registered -45.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5045 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5760.

The stock witnessed a -2.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.49%, and is -17.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.43% over the week and 10.26% over the month.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $34.00M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.44% and -79.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-307.70%).

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.33 with sales reaching $100k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -91.80% in year-over-year returns.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.