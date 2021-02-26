VBLT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Now

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) is -3.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $3.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VBLT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 54.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.82, the stock is -24.70% and -19.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -7.14% at the moment leaves the stock 21.32% off its SMA200. VBLT registered 34.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4591 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6110.

The stock witnessed a -33.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.56%, and is -27.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.77% over the week and 12.88% over the month.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $86.36M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 102.22% and -42.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.60%).

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $220k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 65.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 74.60% in year-over-year returns.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT), with 11.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.99% while institutional investors hold 30.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.90M, and float is at 37.18M with Short Float at 4.79%. Institutions hold 23.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.78 million shares valued at $1.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.60% of the VBLT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.52 million shares valued at $0.98 million to account for 1.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) which holds 0.25 million shares representing 0.83% and valued at over $0.47 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.67% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $0.38 million.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) that is trading 128.05% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.98% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.