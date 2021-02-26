What should you know before buying stock in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is -14.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.58 and a high of $72.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BUD stock was last observed hovering at around $65.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.14% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.21% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 7.95% higher than the price target low of $65.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.11, the stock is -6.89% and -11.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.37 million and changing -7.88% at the moment leaves the stock 2.57% off its SMA200. BUD registered -9.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.26.

The stock witnessed a -7.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.39%, and is -5.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 1.68% over the month.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has around 170000 employees, a market worth around $100.02B and $47.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.18. Profit margin for the company is -6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.50% and -16.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.88 with sales reaching $12.26B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Top Institutional Holders

537 institutions hold shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), with 137.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 4.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.66B, and float is at 506.01M with Short Float at 0.51%. Institutions hold 4.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 9.17 million shares valued at $640.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.45% of the BUD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 7.8 million shares valued at $545.07 million to account for 0.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. which holds 6.65 million shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $464.56 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 6.26 million with a market value of $437.41 million.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Who are the competitors?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is 5.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.8% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.54.