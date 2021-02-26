What should you know before buying stock in KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is 11.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.55 and a high of $49.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KKR stock was last observed hovering at around $45.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.56% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -4.56% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.96, the stock is 0.93% and 7.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.42 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 24.30% off its SMA200. KKR registered 49.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.37.

The stock witnessed a 14.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.45%, and is -4.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has around 1384 employees, a market worth around $38.85B and $4.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.27 and Fwd P/E is 14.90. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.13% and -8.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KKR & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $1.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.60% in year-over-year returns.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Top Institutional Holders

712 institutions hold shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), with 23.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.07% while institutional investors hold 81.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 562.43M, and float is at 541.91M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 78.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.55 million shares valued at $1.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.31% of the KKR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with 38.05 million shares valued at $1.54 billion to account for 6.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 32.22 million shares representing 5.63% and valued at over $1.3 billion, while Vulcan Value Partners, LLC holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 25.1 million with a market value of $1.02 billion.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCULLY ROBERT W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCULLY ROBERT W bought 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $48.13 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26000.0 shares.

KKR & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that KKR Group Partnership L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 20,125,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $110.04 per share for $2.21 billion. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85.3 million shares of the KKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, HESS JOHN B (Director) disposed off 145,600 shares at an average price of $37.12 for $5.4 million. The insider now directly holds 10,979 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR).