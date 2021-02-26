Which institution holds the most shares in Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)

182 institutions hold shares in Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.65% while institutional investors hold 98.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.51M, and float is at 31.49M with Short Float at 7.91%. Institutions hold 94.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.78 million shares valued at $16.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.43% of the ASMB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Armistice Capital, LLC with 2.62 million shares valued at $15.88 million to account for 7.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Satter Management Company, LP which holds 2.23 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $13.48 million, while Consonance Capital Management LP holds 5.97% of the shares totaling 1.97 million with a market value of $11.92 million.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) is -8.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.78 and a high of $27.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASMB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.71% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.53, the stock is -7.62% and -8.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -62.48% off its SMA200. ASMB registered -72.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.35.

The stock witnessed a -6.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.73%, and is -4.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $181.38M and $82.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.69% and -80.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.30%).

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.9 with sales reaching $1.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 395.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -78.20% in year-over-year returns.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Papkoff Jacqueline Sybil, the company’s SVP-CSO Microbiome. SEC filings show that Papkoff Jacqueline Sybil sold 1,297 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $6.15 per share for a total of $7983.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37364.0 shares.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Stamm Luisa M (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 4,397 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $5.10 per share for $22404.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7603.0 shares of the ASMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, McHutchison John G (CEO and President) disposed off 12,151 shares at an average price of $21.80 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 137,849 shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB).

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) that is trading -18.34% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.42% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.