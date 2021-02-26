Which institution holds the most shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)

740 institutions hold shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 98.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 417.60M, and float is at 371.50M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 98.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 66.05 million shares valued at $3.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.81% of the IR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with 44.79 million shares valued at $2.04 billion to account for 10.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 38.46 million shares representing 9.21% and valued at over $1.75 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.55% of the shares totaling 27.37 million with a market value of $1.25 billion.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) is 1.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.01 and a high of $48.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IR stock was last observed hovering at around $48.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.75% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.09% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -3.0% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.35, the stock is 6.21% and 3.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing -3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 24.33% off its SMA200. IR registered 29.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.63.

The stock witnessed a 6.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.20%, and is 8.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $18.86B and $4.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.74. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.49% and -3.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $1.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scheske Michael J, the company’s VP, Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Scheske Michael J sold 2,281 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $47.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2193.0 shares.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Scheske Michael J (VP, Corporate Controller) sold a total of 2,293 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $45.68 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the IR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Reynal Vicente disposed off 28,680 shares at an average price of $45.02 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 200,018 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR).