Which institution holds the most shares in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA)

374 institutions hold shares in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA), with 1.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.45% while institutional investors hold 108.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.62M, and float is at 31.16M with Short Float at 7.93%. Institutions hold 102.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 3.68 million shares valued at $312.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.16% of the PZZA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.67 million shares valued at $311.07 million to account for 11.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.55 million shares representing 10.77% and valued at over $301.26 million, while Jackson Square Partners, LLC holds 7.84% of the shares totaling 2.58 million with a market value of $219.11 million.

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is 6.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.55 and a high of $110.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PZZA stock was last observed hovering at around $102.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.89% off its average median price target of $111.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.4% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 0.27% higher than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.75, the stock is -12.20% and -5.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing -11.58% at the moment leaves the stock 3.29% off its SMA200. PZZA registered 47.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $100.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.16.

The stock witnessed a -11.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.71%, and is -10.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $2.93B and $1.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 111.62 and Fwd P/E is 40.60. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 217.86% and -17.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.10%).

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Papa John’s International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $464.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -415.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIRTLEY OLIVIA F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KIRTLEY OLIVIA F sold 14,138 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $80.42 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Papa John’s International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that Swaysland Jack H (COO, International) sold a total of 18,986 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $96.26 per share for $1.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19133.0 shares of the PZZA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Coke Steven R (VP, IR and Strategy) disposed off 1,460 shares at an average price of $98.00 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 13,555 shares of Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA).

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading -7.55% down over the past 12 months. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is 45.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -59.51% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.42.