Which institution holds the most shares in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

248 institutions hold shares in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), with 217.55k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 103.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.19M, and float is at 50.96M with Short Float at 8.28%. Institutions hold 102.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.18 million shares valued at $153.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.04% of the HCC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.22 million shares valued at $111.39 million to account for 10.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.73 million shares representing 7.28% and valued at over $79.43 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 2.29 million with a market value of $48.89 million.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) is -6.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.46 and a high of $25.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HCC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.78% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.11% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 5.48% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.85, the stock is -12.40% and -10.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing -22.55% at the moment leaves the stock 12.62% off its SMA200. HCC registered 18.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.72.

The stock witnessed a -12.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.19%, and is -8.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.49% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) has around 423 employees, a market worth around $973.64M and $775.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.38 and Fwd P/E is 10.81. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.83% and -23.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.00%).

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $220.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gant Kelli K., the company’s Chief Administrative Officer. SEC filings show that Gant Kelli K. sold 3,283 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $82075.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23622.0 shares.