Which Institutions Own Shares In GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)?

166 institutions hold shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), with 3.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.61% while institutional investors hold 55.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.88M, and float is at 41.89M with Short Float at 6.37%. Institutions hold 50.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.71 million shares valued at $109.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.39% of the GRWG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.18 million shares valued at $87.76 million to account for 5.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ETF Managers Group, LLC which holds 1.62 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $64.97 million, while Driehaus Capital Management, LLC holds 4.26% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $62.75 million.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) is 14.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.62 and a high of $67.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRWG stock was last observed hovering at around $50.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.76% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.44% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -69.85% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.86, the stock is -16.05% and -4.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing -9.40% at the moment leaves the stock 100.47% off its SMA200. GRWG registered 758.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 207.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.18.

The stock witnessed a -5.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.59%, and is -18.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.90% over the week and 10.24% over the month.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $156.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 777.29 and Fwd P/E is 108.42. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 1650.38% and -32.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GrowGeneration Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $60.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 141.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 139.90% in year-over-year returns.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stiefel Sean, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stiefel Sean sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $32.98 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

GrowGeneration Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Stiefel Sean (Director) sold a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $31.18 per share for $15.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the GRWG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, LAMIRATO MONTY R (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $30.43 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 78,054 shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG).

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG): Who are the competitors?

