Who are the Institutional Holders in Akouos Inc. (AKUS)?

86 institutions hold shares in Akouos Inc. (AKUS), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.40% while institutional investors hold 96.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.38M, and float is at 19.07M with Short Float at 11.07%. Institutions hold 93.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.3 million shares valued at $85.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.50% of the AKUS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 4.19 million shares valued at $83.05 million to account for 12.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 5AM Venture Management, LLC which holds 4.14 million shares representing 12.03% and valued at over $82.01 million, while Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 6.75% of the shares totaling 2.32 million with a market value of $46.0 million.

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS) is 0.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.38 and a high of $30.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AKUS stock was last observed hovering at around $18.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.13% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 16.88% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.95, the stock is 13.70% and 8.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 7.37% at the moment leaves the stock -1.31% off its SMA200. AKUS registered a loss of -11.21% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.03.

The stock witnessed a 18.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.34%, and is 7.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.76% over the week and 8.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 29.71% and -34.95% from its 52-week high.

Akouos Inc. (AKUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akouos Inc. (AKUS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akouos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46.The EPS is expected to shrink by -328.10% this year.

Akouos Inc. (AKUS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Akouos Inc. (AKUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PARMAR KUSH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PARMAR KUSH sold 470,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $8.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

Akouos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that 5AM Ventures V, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 470,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $18.00 per share for $8.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.98 million shares of the AKUS stock.