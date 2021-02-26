Who are the Institutional Holders in Triterras Inc. (TRIT)?

58 institutions hold shares in Triterras Inc. (TRIT), with 3.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.07% while institutional investors hold 79.59% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 30.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 8.05 million shares valued at $88.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.68% of the TRIT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 2.21 million shares valued at $24.38 million to account for 2.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ranger Investment Management, LP which holds 1.93 million shares representing 2.32% and valued at over $21.28 million, while Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc holds 1.99% of the shares totaling 1.65 million with a market value of $18.22 million.

Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) is -33.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $15.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRIT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.3% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 39.25% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.29, the stock is -4.61% and -24.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -3.19% at the moment leaves the stock -30.39% off its SMA200. TRIT registered -27.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.56.

The stock witnessed a -13.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.22%, and is -12.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.42% over the week and 9.23% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 169.53 and Fwd P/E is 20.25. Distance from 52-week low is 12.15% and -52.82% from its 52-week high.

Triterras Inc. (TRIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Triterras Inc. (TRIT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Triterras Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $17M over the same period..