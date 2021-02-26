Who is the Top Investor In Aegon N.V. (AEG)?

189 institutions hold shares in Aegon N.V. (AEG), with institutional investors hold 8.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.05B, and float is at 1.81B with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 8.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 117.43 million shares valued at $463.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.58% of the AEG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Private Management Group, Inc. with 5.39 million shares valued at $21.28 million to account for 0.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aperio Group LLC which holds 4.73 million shares representing 0.22% and valued at over $18.69 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0.21% of the shares totaling 4.45 million with a market value of $17.59 million.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) is 21.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $4.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $4.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.7% off the consensus price target high of $5.82 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -79.4% lower than the price target low of $2.67 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.79, the stock is 8.07% and 14.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.97 million and changing -2.84% at the moment leaves the stock 46.55% off its SMA200. AEG registered 30.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3588 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4214.

The stock witnessed a 16.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.80%, and is 5.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $9.74B and $62.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1197.50 and Fwd P/E is 5.78. Distance from 52-week low is 166.11% and -2.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aegon N.V. (AEG) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.50% this year.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) that is trading 11.74% up over the past 12 months. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 24.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.39% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.12.