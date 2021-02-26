Who is the Top Investor In Bumble Inc. (BMBL)?

The shares outstanding are 118.96M, and float is at 45.00M.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) is -9.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.62 and a high of $84.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMBL stock was last observed hovering at around $68.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.52%.

Currently trading at $63.98, the stock is -11.26% and -11.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.35 million and changing -6.60% at the moment leaves the stock -11.26% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.13.

The stock witnessed a In the last 1 monthand is -13.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.42% over the week.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $7.61B and $542.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.83% and -24.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (367.60%).

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 407.40% this year.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thomas-Graham Pamela, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thomas-Graham Pamela bought 6,535 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $76.23 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6535.0 shares.

Bumble Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Herd Whitney Wolfe (CEO & Director) bought a total of 488,371 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $43.00 per share for $21.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the BMBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Blackstone Holdings III GP Man (10% Owner) disposed off 24,798,848 shares at an average price of $41.07 for $1.02 billion. The insider now directly holds 2,951,847 shares of Bumble Inc. (BMBL).