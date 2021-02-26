Who is the Top Investor In Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)?

333 institutions hold shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 102.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 321.01M, and float is at 303.71M with Short Float at 6.09%. Institutions hold 102.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 59.62 million shares valued at $1.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 19.56% of the CHNG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.9 million shares valued at $371.19 million to account for 6.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clarkston Capital Partners LLC which holds 19.29 million shares representing 6.33% and valued at over $359.8 million, while Boston Partners holds 4.81% of the shares totaling 14.66 million with a market value of $273.33 million.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) is 23.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.18 and a high of $24.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHNG stock was last observed hovering at around $23.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $25.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.87% off the consensus price target high of $25.75 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 10.87% higher than the price target low of $25.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.95, the stock is -2.96% and 4.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 46.42% off its SMA200. CHNG registered 54.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.57.

The stock witnessed a -4.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.98%, and is -2.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 1.00% over the month.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $7.04B and $3.08B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.12. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 271.36% and -5.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Change Healthcare Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $840.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eliasson Fredrik J, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Eliasson Fredrik J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.