Who is the Top Investor In Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)?

513 institutions hold shares in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), with 47.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.29% while institutional investors hold 96.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.50M, and float is at 109.79M with Short Float at 17.74%. Institutions hold 67.07% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 13.66 million shares valued at $426.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.66% of the JWN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.4 million shares valued at $324.65 million to account for 6.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.67 million shares representing 6.13% and valued at over $301.67 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.64% of the shares totaling 4.16 million with a market value of $129.76 million.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is 18.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.72 and a high of $42.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JWN stock was last observed hovering at around $37.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.84% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -236.09% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.97, the stock is 3.16% and 7.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 75.53% off its SMA200. JWN registered 1.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.17.

The stock witnessed a -6.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.72%, and is 2.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has around 68000 employees, a market worth around $5.67B and $11.61B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.55. Profit margin for the company is -4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 215.44% and -12.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nordstrom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $3.59B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.80% in year-over-year returns.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Deputy Christine, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Deputy Christine sold 15,947 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $36.12 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57115.0 shares.

Nordstrom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Worzel Ken (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 9,772 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $31.96 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the JWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, NORDSTROM ERIK B (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 16,486 shares at an average price of $24.42 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 2,619,648 shares of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN).

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading 45.93% up over the past 12 months. Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is -0.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -41.07% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 27.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.65.