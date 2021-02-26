Who is the Top Investor In Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)?

434 institutions hold shares in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM), with 828.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.33% while institutional investors hold 90.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.53M, and float is at 60.37M with Short Float at 6.40%. Institutions hold 89.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.24 million shares valued at $597.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.25% of the TNDM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.27 million shares valued at $503.98 million to account for 8.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.48 million shares representing 5.71% and valued at over $332.92 million, while Jackson Square Partners, LLC holds 5.23% of the shares totaling 3.19 million with a market value of $304.93 million.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) is -0.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.69 and a high of $123.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TNDM stock was last observed hovering at around $91.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.69% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.67% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 4.05% higher than the price target low of $99.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.99, the stock is -2.66% and -0.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing 4.04% at the moment leaves the stock -4.27% off its SMA200. TNDM registered 24.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.42.

The stock witnessed a -2.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.33%, and is -4.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) has around 1043 employees, a market worth around $6.00B and $439.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 47495.00. Profit margin for the company is -11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.42% and -23.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.70%).

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $121.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.60% in year-over-year returns.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLICKENSTAFF KIM D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLICKENSTAFF KIM D sold 94,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $87.35 per share for a total of $8.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that BLICKENSTAFF KIM D (Director) sold a total of 13,598 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $92.48 per share for $1.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.75 million shares of the TNDM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, BLICKENSTAFF KIM D (Director) disposed off 9,150 shares at an average price of $93.00 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 760,588 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM).

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DexCom Inc. (DXCM) that is trading 42.13% up over the past 12 months. Insulet Corporation (PODD) is 45.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.37% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.48.