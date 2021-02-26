Why TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is 27.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $6.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRUE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.25% lower than the price target low of $4.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.34, the stock is 5.75% and 11.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.75 million and changing 5.43% at the moment leaves the stock 28.61% off its SMA200. TRUE registered 86.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.70.

The stock witnessed a 8.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.72%, and is 5.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) has around 709 employees, a market worth around $543.58M and $304.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.44% and -17.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.40%).

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TrueCar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $61.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.70% in year-over-year returns.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Top Institutional Holders

161 institutions hold shares in TrueCar Inc. (TRUE), with 11.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.71% while institutional investors hold 93.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.69M, and float is at 92.66M with Short Float at 10.47%. Institutions hold 83.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 18.63 million shares valued at $78.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.89% of the TRUE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is PAR Capital Management, Inc. with 9.42 million shares valued at $39.56 million to account for 9.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are United Services Automobile Association which holds 9.04 million shares representing 8.69% and valued at over $37.98 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.15% of the shares totaling 8.49 million with a market value of $35.65 million.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Charles C., the company’s VP, Controller, PAO. SEC filings show that Thomas Charles C. sold 499 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $5.16 per share for a total of $2576.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71543.0 shares.

TrueCar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Thomas Charles C. (VP, Controller, PFO, PAO) sold a total of 489 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $4.62 per share for $2260.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75279.0 shares of the TRUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Thomas Charles C. (VP, Controller, PFO, PAO) disposed off 121 shares at an average price of $4.43 for $536.0. The insider now directly holds 76,110 shares of TrueCar Inc. (TRUE).

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) that is trading 33.00% up over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 55.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.52% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.7.