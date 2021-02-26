Will Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is 20.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.19 and a high of $13.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESRT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $10.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -12.3% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.23, the stock is 11.07% and 16.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.99 million and changing -4.34% at the moment leaves the stock 46.82% off its SMA200. ESRT registered -10.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.95.

The stock witnessed a 19.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.67%, and is 16.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has around 831 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $699.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.81 and Fwd P/E is 69.75. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.38% and -15.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $139.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.50% in year-over-year returns.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Top Institutional Holders

274 institutions hold shares in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT), with 121.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 102.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 173.05M, and float is at 169.82M with Short Float at 6.83%. Institutions hold 102.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.86 million shares valued at $203.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.79% of the ESRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with 16.0 million shares valued at $149.14 million to account for 9.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 13.13 million shares representing 7.68% and valued at over $122.35 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.60% of the shares totaling 9.57 million with a market value of $89.17 million.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) that is trading -24.11% down over the past 12 months. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -17.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.66% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.11.