Zillow Group Inc. (Z) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) is 17.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.04 and a high of $208.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The Z stock was last observed hovering at around $164.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.84% off its average median price target of $215.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.02% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -45.18% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.44, the stock is -6.64% and 2.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.97 million and changing -7.21% at the moment leaves the stock 54.97% off its SMA200. Z registered 167.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $155.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.75.

The stock witnessed a 9.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.57%, and is -15.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has around 5504 employees, a market worth around $25.29B and $3.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 106.60. Distance from 52-week low is 660.68% and -26.75% from its 52-week high.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $1.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 111.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Top Institutional Holders

576 institutions hold shares in Zillow Group Inc. (Z), with 26.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.18% while institutional investors hold 125.79% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 111.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 36.39 million shares valued at $4.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 21.00% of the Z Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.79 million shares valued at $1.53 billion to account for 6.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 10.68 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $1.39 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 8.17 million with a market value of $1.06 billion.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Insider Activity

A total of 153 insider transactions have happened at Zillow Group Inc. (Z) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 121 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLACHFORD ERIK C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLACHFORD ERIK C sold 13,806 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $169.79 per share for a total of $2.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3142.0 shares.

Zillow Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Rock Jennifer (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,734 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $184.66 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31091.0 shares of the Z stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Samuelson Errol G (Chief Industry Dev. Officer) disposed off 393 shares at an average price of $184.66 for $72571.0. The insider now directly holds 24,822 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (Z).

Zillow Group Inc. (Z): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is 49.75% higher over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 22.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.84% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 25.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.86.