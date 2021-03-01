A peek at Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI): Who has invested in It?

161 institutions hold shares in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI), with 1.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.36% while institutional investors hold 51.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.64M, and float is at 18.06M with Short Float at 19.14%. Institutions hold 48.95% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.45 million shares valued at $29.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the AAOI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.44 million shares valued at $12.25 million to account for 6.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.61 million shares representing 2.66% and valued at over $5.2 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.40% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $4.68 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) is 9.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $17.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAOI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.85% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -3.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.32, the stock is -20.41% and -10.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -16.52% at the moment leaves the stock -10.88% off its SMA200. AAOI registered -2.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.23.

The stock witnessed a -23.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.89%, and is -24.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.29% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has around 3115 employees, a market worth around $256.62M and $231.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.50% and -46.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.20%).

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $52.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chang Hung-Lun (Fred), the company’s *** See Remarks. SEC filings show that Chang Hung-Lun (Fred) sold 1,080 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $12.25 per share for a total of $13233.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87091.0 shares.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Murry Stefan J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $12.26 per share for $49046.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78742.0 shares of the AAOI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Kuo David C (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $12.36 for $12359.0. The insider now directly holds 40,064 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI).

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 24.12% up over the past 12 months. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) is 55.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.4% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.13.