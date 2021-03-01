A peek at Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP): Who has invested in It?

453 institutions hold shares in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP), with 3.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.30% while institutional investors hold 95.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.62M, and float is at 104.21M with Short Float at 6.26%. Institutions hold 92.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.09 million shares valued at $349.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.00% of the HP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.36 million shares valued at $263.07 million to account for 10.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co which holds 8.26 million shares representing 7.66% and valued at over $191.24 million, while Boston Partners holds 6.43% of the shares totaling 6.94 million with a market value of $160.71 million.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) is 24.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.40 and a high of $40.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HP stock was last observed hovering at around $28.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.18% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -139.42% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.73, the stock is 7.74% and 12.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 41.74% off its SMA200. HP registered -22.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.46.

The stock witnessed a 14.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.62%, and is 8.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.41% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) has around 3634 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $1.41B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.69% and -28.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.65 with sales reaching $291.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -204.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -53.90% in year-over-year returns.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lennox Michael, the company’s SVP, US Land Ops, drilling sub. SEC filings show that Lennox Michael sold 1,437 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $24.05 per share for a total of $34560.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40713.0 shares.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Lennox Michael (VP, Drilling Subsidiary) sold a total of 2,160 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $24.03 per share for $51905.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23381.0 shares of the HP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Lennox Michael (VP, Drilling Subsidiary) disposed off 2,293 shares at an average price of $15.60 for $35771.0. The insider now directly holds 26,424 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP).

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading 32.15% up over the past 12 months. Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is -5.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.49% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.33.