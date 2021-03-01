A peek at Hess Corporation (HES): Who has invested in It?

709 institutions hold shares in Hess Corporation (HES), with 33.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.88% while institutional investors hold 96.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 305.00M, and float is at 273.75M with Short Float at 2.99%. Institutions hold 85.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 30.74 million shares valued at $1.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.01% of the HES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.31 million shares valued at $1.55 billion to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.92 million shares representing 6.81% and valued at over $1.1 billion, while Dodge & Cox Inc holds 5.60% of the shares totaling 17.2 million with a market value of $908.23 million.

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is 24.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.06 and a high of $70.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HES stock was last observed hovering at around $66.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.43% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.91% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -36.52% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.53, the stock is 8.69% and 11.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 32.13% off its SMA200. HES registered 19.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.57.

The stock witnessed a 17.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.17%, and is 3.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.63% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Hess Corporation (HES) has around 1775 employees, a market worth around $20.56B and $4.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 51.24. Profit margin for the company is -68.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.46% and -7.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Hess Corporation (HES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hess Corporation (HES) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hess Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $1.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Hess Corporation (HES) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Hess Corporation (HES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HESS JOHN B, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that HESS JOHN B sold 516,756 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $69.40 per share for a total of $35.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.94 million shares.

Hess Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that HESS JOHN B (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 133,244 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $69.14 per share for $9.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, HESS JOHN B (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $66.73 for $13.35 million. The insider now directly holds 8,929,037 shares of Hess Corporation (HES).

Hess Corporation (HES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL SE (TOT) that is trading 8.54% up over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 9.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.26% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.05.