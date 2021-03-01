A peek at Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH): Who has invested in It?

139 institutions hold shares in Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH), with 28.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.86% while institutional investors hold 82.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 251.34M, and float is at 216.12M with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 72.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is General Atlantic, LLC with over 76.07 million shares valued at $4.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 31.60% of the OSH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Newlight Partners LP with 50.2 million shares valued at $3.07 billion to account for 20.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 11.05 million shares representing 4.59% and valued at over $675.55 million, while Capital World Investors holds 1.65% of the shares totaling 3.97 million with a market value of $243.0 million.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) is -13.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.98 and a high of $66.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OSH stock was last observed hovering at around $55.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.33% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.34% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -1.98% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.03, the stock is -6.96% and -7.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -4.21% at the moment leaves the stock 3.28% off its SMA200. OSH registered a gain of 19.65% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.69.

The stock witnessed a 2.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.77%, and is -11.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $13.33B and $807.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.60% and -20.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.60%).

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $231.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GUENTHNER ROBERT, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that GUENTHNER ROBERT sold 5,902 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $55.82 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Oak Street Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Newlight Partners LP (Director) sold a total of 4,902,941 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $56.00 per share for $274.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45.3 million shares of the OSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC (Director) disposed off 7,429,453 shares at an average price of $54.18 for $402.53 million. The insider now directly holds 68,645,164 shares of Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH).