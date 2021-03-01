Accenture plc (ACN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

2,305 institutions hold shares in Accenture plc (ACN), with 507.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 74.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 634.27M, and float is at 633.21M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 74.38% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 55.15 million shares valued at $14.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.34% of the ACN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.17 million shares valued at $12.06 billion to account for 6.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 25.71 million shares representing 3.89% and valued at over $6.72 billion, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 3.51% of the shares totaling 23.19 million with a market value of $6.06 billion.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is -3.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.15 and a high of $271.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACN stock was last observed hovering at around $253.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.88% off its average median price target of $281.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.01% off the consensus price target high of $306.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -4.54% lower than the price target low of $240.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $250.90, the stock is -1.23% and -1.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 7.95% off its SMA200. ACN registered 34.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $254.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $242.67.

The stock witnessed a 1.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.36%, and is -1.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Accenture plc (ACN) has around 506000 employees, a market worth around $167.78B and $44.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.75 and Fwd P/E is 27.66. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.94% and -7.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.90%).

Accenture plc (ACN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accenture plc (ACN) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accenture plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.89 with sales reaching $11.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.10% in year-over-year returns.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider Activity

A total of 274 insider transactions have happened at Accenture plc (ACN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 159 and purchases happening 115 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sweet Julie Spellman, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Sweet Julie Spellman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $259.44 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21493.0 shares.

Accenture plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that ROWLAND DAVID (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 7,966 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $248.51 per share for $1.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40.0 shares of the ACN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, McClure Kathleen R (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,627 shares at an average price of $248.55 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 21,496 shares of Accenture plc (ACN).

Accenture plc (ACN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading 5.43% up over the past 12 months. Genpact Limited (G) is 1.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.1% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.6.