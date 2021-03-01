Analysts suggest Enservco Corporation (ENSV) could spike 71.14% in a year

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) is 8.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $5.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENSV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.02, the stock is -17.30% and -8.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -13.78% off its SMA200. ENSV registered -4.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3285 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1586.

The stock witnessed a 3.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.88%, and is -19.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.82% over the week and 15.89% over the month.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has around 186 employees, a market worth around $22.40M and $21.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 80.04% and -65.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enservco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $5.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -55.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.40% in year-over-year returns.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Enservco Corporation (ENSV), with 602.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 11.74% while institutional investors hold 31.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.91M, and float is at 3.74M with Short Float at 12.02%. Institutions hold 27.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC with over 66279.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.61% of the ENSV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 65745.0 shares valued at $0.12 million to account for 0.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 43521.0 shares representing 0.40% and valued at over $81384.0, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 31000.0 with a market value of $57970.0.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Enservco Corporation (ENSV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) that is 33.89% higher over the past 12 months. Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) is -51.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.79% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.18.