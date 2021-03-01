Are we looking at the next big move in Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)?

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) is 28.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $11.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EFOI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 52.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.19, the stock is -3.54% and 5.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing 3.80% at the moment leaves the stock -13.31% off its SMA200. EFOI registered 95.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.24.

The stock witnessed a 7.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.35%, and is -7.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.97% over the week and 15.46% over the month.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $17.49M and $16.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 543.12% and -55.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.10%).

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Focus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $5.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.90% in year-over-year returns.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI), with 541.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 15.46% while institutional investors hold 20.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.31M, and float is at 2.96M with Short Float at 7.01%. Institutions hold 17.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.28 million shares valued at $1.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.98% of the EFOI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with 71283.0 shares valued at $0.29 million to account for 2.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wealthtrust Axiom, LLC which holds 37606.0 shares representing 1.07% and valued at over $0.15 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.93% of the shares totaling 32423.0 with a market value of $0.13 million.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NESTOR TOD A, the company’s President, CFO. SEC filings show that NESTOR TOD A bought 42,470 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $0.37 per share for a total of $15599.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Energy Focus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that NESTOR TOD A (President, CFO) bought a total of 55,830 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $0.37 per share for $20624.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the EFOI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, NESTOR TOD A (President, CFO) acquired 51,700 shares at an average price of $0.32 for $16482.0. The insider now directly holds 51,700 shares of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI).

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) that is trading 77.59% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.95% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.24.