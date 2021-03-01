Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) up 35.60% since start of the year

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE: AFI) is 35.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $5.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AFI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -72.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -72.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.18, the stock is 20.13% and 27.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.2 million and changing 28.22% at the moment leaves the stock 44.44% off its SMA200. AFI registered 107.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.83.

The stock witnessed a 27.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.42%, and is 34.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.44% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $87.39M and $584.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 362.50% and -7.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.20%).

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $155.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -290.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI), with 662.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.03% while institutional investors hold 77.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.96M, and float is at 20.95M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 75.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 2.64 million shares valued at $10.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.22% of the AFI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is 22NW, LP with 2.14 million shares valued at $8.18 million to account for 9.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gamco Investors Inc which holds 2.02 million shares representing 9.32% and valued at over $7.7 million, while Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 7.53% of the shares totaling 1.63 million with a market value of $6.22 million.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Flaharty Brent A, the company’s SVP, Sales. SEC filings show that Flaharty Brent A bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $2.23 per share for a total of $5575.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50699.0 shares.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Vermette Michel (President & CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $2.89 per share for $28900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the AFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, LANE KATHY S (Director) acquired 16,242 shares at an average price of $2.93 for $47589.0. The insider now directly holds 48,425 shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI).

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI): Who are the competitors?

