Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Volatility At 2.13%, Should You Add A Position?

1,066 institutions hold shares in Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH), with 525.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 87.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 294.00M, and float is at 293.15M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 87.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.71 million shares valued at $1.91 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.16% of the CAH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 24.86 million shares valued at $1.33 billion to account for 8.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 18.2 million shares representing 6.20% and valued at over $974.69 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 12.1 million with a market value of $647.82 million.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is -3.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.05 and a high of $59.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAH stock was last observed hovering at around $52.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.44% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 9.61% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.52, the stock is -2.96% and -4.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -1.58% off its SMA200. CAH registered -1.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.80.

The stock witnessed a -6.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.54%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has around 48000 employees, a market worth around $15.31B and $156.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.97 and Fwd P/E is 8.28. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.93% and -13.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.10%).

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cardinal Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.56 with sales reaching $39.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -378.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by English Patricia M, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that English Patricia M sold 3,291 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $51.98 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6085.0 shares.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading 17.11% up over the past 12 months. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) is 39.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 47.62% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.56.