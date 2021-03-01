Check out this: U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) could be on the verge of a big rally

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) is 89.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $12.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLCA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.94% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -33.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -121.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.31, the stock is 35.33% and 51.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 17.06% at the moment leaves the stock 172.72% off its SMA200. SLCA registered 173.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 208.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.65.

The stock witnessed a 60.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 165.67%, and is 26.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.28% over the week and 9.22% over the month.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) has around 2177 employees, a market worth around $840.79M and $957.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1584.81% and 10.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $189.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -45.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -44.00% in year-over-year returns.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Top Institutional Holders

204 institutions hold shares in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA), with 2.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.77% while institutional investors hold 81.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.73M, and float is at 71.98M with Short Float at 9.83%. Institutions hold 79.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.36 million shares valued at $79.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.37% of the SLCA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ariel Investments, LLC with 8.96 million shares valued at $62.91 million to account for 12.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 5.03 million shares representing 6.80% and valued at over $35.28 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 4.68 million with a market value of $32.85 million.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by USSERY JAMES DEREK, the company’s President Oil and Gas. SEC filings show that USSERY JAMES DEREK sold 14,160 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $7.36 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92477.0 shares.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Blanchard John Paul (President Performance Material) sold a total of 7,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $6.58 per share for $49006.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32534.0 shares of the SLCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, WINKLER MICHAEL L (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $6.55 for $39300.0. The insider now directly holds 274,755 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA).

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 59.13% up over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is 21.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.9% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.36.