CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) is -18.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.30 and a high of $37.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIIC stock was last observed hovering at around $24.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.14% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.14% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.93, the stock is -14.95% and -17.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -4.85% at the moment leaves the stock 46.15% off its SMA200. CIIC registered a gain of 126.69% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.55.

The stock witnessed a -10.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.61%, and is -12.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.69% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 146.56% and -38.33% from its 52-week high.

CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC), with institutional investors hold 66.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.34M, and float is at 24.22M with Short Float at 10.28%. Institutions hold 66.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.94 million shares valued at $54.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.50% of the CIIC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Atalaya Capital Management, LP with 1.94 million shares valued at $54.57 million to account for 7.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Magnetar Financial LLC which holds 1.94 million shares representing 7.50% and valued at over $54.57 million, while Times Square Capital Management, LLC holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 1.23 million with a market value of $34.54 million.