Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

177 institutions hold shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), with 48.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.95% while institutional investors hold 94.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 221.10M, and float is at 124.90M with Short Float at 4.91%. Institutions hold 73.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 47.71 million shares valued at $707.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.53% of the CWK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 22.16 million shares valued at $328.68 million to account for 10.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 16.01 million shares representing 7.22% and valued at over $237.37 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.84% of the shares totaling 15.15 million with a market value of $224.7 million.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) is 4.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.84 and a high of $19.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CWK stock was last observed hovering at around $16.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.51% lower than the price target low of $15.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.48, the stock is -1.62% and 1.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -5.21% at the moment leaves the stock 20.49% off its SMA200. CWK registered -8.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.59.

The stock witnessed a 3.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.71%, and is -4.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.99% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $7.84B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.43. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.32% and -20.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cushman & Wakefield plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $1.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.80% in year-over-year returns.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.