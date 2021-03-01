D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) – The 19.93% Upside Potential Remains

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is 11.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.51 and a high of $84.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DHI stock was last observed hovering at around $74.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.34% off its average median price target of $96.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.97% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -1.14% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.87, the stock is -2.66% and 3.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.99 million and changing 3.14% at the moment leaves the stock 12.05% off its SMA200. DHI registered 37.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.56.

The stock witnessed a 2.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.47%, and is -2.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has around 9716 employees, a market worth around $27.11B and $22.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.39 and Fwd P/E is 7.66. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 201.33% and -8.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

D.R. Horton Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.17 with sales reaching $6.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.90% in year-over-year returns.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Top Institutional Holders

1,093 institutions hold shares in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), with 31.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.70% while institutional investors hold 92.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 364.40M, and float is at 331.92M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 84.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.71 million shares valued at $2.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.82% of the DHI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 33.68 million shares valued at $2.32 billion to account for 9.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 17.27 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $1.19 billion, while Sanders Capital, Llc holds 4.28% of the shares totaling 15.57 million with a market value of $1.07 billion.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allen Barbara K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Allen Barbara K sold 423 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $77.16 per share for a total of $32640.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5650.0 shares.

D.R. Horton Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Allen Barbara K (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $74.52 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5650.0 shares of the DHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, BUCHANAN MICHAEL R (Director) disposed off 23,076 shares at an average price of $70.35 for $1.62 million. The insider now directly holds 470 shares of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI).

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 30.12% up over the past 12 months. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is 40.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.83% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.56.