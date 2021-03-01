Eaton Vance Corp. (EV): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:EV Stock Is Going Next

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) is 7.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.14 and a high of $75.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EV stock was last observed hovering at around $73.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.26% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -15.07% lower than the price target low of $63.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.07, the stock is 2.77% and 4.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.36 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 45.94% off its SMA200. EV registered 77.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.82.

The stock witnessed a 7.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.33%, and is 1.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) has around 1983 employees, a market worth around $8.46B and $1.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.12 and Fwd P/E is 17.59. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 230.04% and -3.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eaton Vance Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $463.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Top Institutional Holders

456 institutions hold shares in Eaton Vance Corp. (EV), with 3.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.54% while institutional investors hold 73.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.70M, and float is at 107.34M with Short Float at 6.23%. Institutions hold 71.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.17 million shares valued at $691.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.91% of the EV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.71 million shares valued at $659.34 million to account for 8.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.91 million shares representing 5.18% and valued at over $401.77 million, while Sarofim, Fayez holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 5.16 million with a market value of $350.52 million.

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FAUST THOMAS E JR, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that FAUST THOMAS E JR sold 98,936 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $65.66 per share for a total of $6.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading -9.35% down over the past 12 months. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is 63.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.97% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.01.