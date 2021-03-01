Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) on Track to Reach $7.00 in a Year

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) is 25.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $7.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENBL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -32.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.62, the stock is 10.42% and 15.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.99 million and changing -3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 29.01% off its SMA200. ENBL registered 5.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.27.

The stock witnessed a 21.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.14%, and is 9.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.35% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) has around 1706 employees, a market worth around $2.99B and $2.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.68 and Fwd P/E is 10.82. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 311.18% and -9.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enable Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $773M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.30% in year-over-year returns.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Top Institutional Holders

113 institutions hold shares in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL), with 346.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 79.59% while institutional investors hold 51.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 437.00M, and float is at 88.88M with Short Float at 3.83%. Institutions hold 10.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 11.24 million shares valued at $59.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.58% of the ENBL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 6.51 million shares valued at $34.24 million to account for 1.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Salient Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 5.01 million shares representing 1.15% and valued at over $26.37 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 0.72% of the shares totaling 3.15 million with a market value of $16.55 million.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Trauschke Sean, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Trauschke Sean bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $5.41 per share for a total of $18940.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21000.0 shares.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) that is trading -27.71% down over the past 12 months. CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is -19.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.29% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.57.