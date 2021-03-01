Here are the top Institutional holders of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) shares

727 institutions hold shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), with 2.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.56% while institutional investors hold 94.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.88M, and float is at 135.56M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 92.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.22 million shares valued at $1.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.05% of the BAH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.9 million shares valued at $1.21 billion to account for 10.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.82 million shares representing 8.58% and valued at over $1.03 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 6.91% of the shares totaling 9.51 million with a market value of $829.47 million.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is -11.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.37 and a high of $100.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAH stock was last observed hovering at around $78.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.87% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.1% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.14, the stock is -6.01% and -11.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -7.05% off its SMA200. BAH registered 7.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.67.

The stock witnessed a -20.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.16%, and is -1.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has around 27600 employees, a market worth around $10.76B and $7.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.67 and Fwd P/E is 18.91. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.88% and -23.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.83 with sales reaching $2.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thompson Elizabeth M, the company’s EVP and Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Thompson Elizabeth M sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $92.00 per share for a total of $1.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26782.0 shares.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Laben Nancy (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 22,907 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $90.38 per share for $2.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17688.0 shares of the BAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Penfield Susan L (Executive Vice President) disposed off 35,929 shares at an average price of $90.00 for $3.23 million. The insider now directly holds 11,578 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH).

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading 5.43% up over the past 12 months. Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is 7.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.84% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.63.