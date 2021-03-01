Here are the top Institutional holders of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) shares

910 institutions hold shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), with 29.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.67% while institutional investors hold 101.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.10M, and float is at 109.76M with Short Float at 8.89%. Institutions hold 79.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 8.08 million shares valued at $1.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.56% of the CHKP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.63 million shares valued at $748.83 million to account for 3.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Flossbach von Storch AG which holds 5.3 million shares representing 3.64% and valued at over $704.67 million, while Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt holds 2.92% of the shares totaling 4.24 million with a market value of $563.8 million.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is -17.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.06 and a high of $139.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHKP stock was last observed hovering at around $111.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.88% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -0.22% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.24, the stock is -8.22% and -12.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -8.08% off its SMA200. CHKP registered 8.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $123.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $122.95.

The stock witnessed a -17.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.24%, and is -4.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has around 5258 employees, a market worth around $15.60B and $2.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.44 and Fwd P/E is 15.37. Profit margin for the company is 41.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.70% and -20.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.49 with sales reaching $502.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading 32.40% up over the past 12 months. CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) is -14.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.37% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.81.