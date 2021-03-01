Here are the top Institutional holders of KBR Inc. (KBR) shares

384 institutions hold shares in KBR Inc. (KBR), with 1.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.94% while institutional investors hold 103.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.00M, and float is at 141.18M with Short Float at 5.45%. Institutions hold 102.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.48 million shares valued at $509.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.56% of the KBR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.17 million shares valued at $407.22 million to account for 9.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 7.87 million shares representing 5.52% and valued at over $243.55 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 3.38% of the shares totaling 4.82 million with a market value of $149.03 million.

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is 0.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.00 and a high of $32.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.5% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -3.33% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.00, the stock is -0.66% and 1.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -3.34% at the moment leaves the stock 20.88% off its SMA200. KBR registered 19.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.01.

The stock witnessed a 7.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.58%, and is -3.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

KBR Inc. (KBR) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $4.57B and $5.77B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.10. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.33% and -5.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

KBR Inc. (KBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KBR Inc. (KBR) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KBR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $1.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.00% in year-over-year returns.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at KBR Inc. (KBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barrie Andrew, the company’s President Gov’t Solutions EMEA. SEC filings show that Barrie Andrew sold 2,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $23.98 per share for a total of $63559.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10496.0 shares.

KBR Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that Bright William Byron Jr. (President, Gov’t Solutions) sold a total of 2,432 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $24.11 per share for $58624.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50543.0 shares of the KBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Mackey Ian John (EVP, Chief Corporate Officer) disposed off 24,636 shares at an average price of $25.82 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 66,601 shares of KBR Inc. (KBR).

KBR Inc. (KBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 70.24% up over the past 12 months. Eni S.p.A. (E) is -9.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.45% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.69.