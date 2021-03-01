Here are the top Institutional holders of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) shares

365 institutions hold shares in Radian Group Inc. (RDN), with 971.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.51% while institutional investors hold 98.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.18M, and float is at 190.63M with Short Float at 5.22%. Institutions hold 97.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 17.22 million shares valued at $348.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.99% of the RDN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.17 million shares valued at $347.79 million to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.24 million shares representing 8.48% and valued at over $328.77 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 4.85% of the shares totaling 9.29 million with a market value of $188.07 million.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is 0.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.53 and a high of $23.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.66% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 7.27% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.40, the stock is 0.11% and -0.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 17.57% off its SMA200. RDN registered -5.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.36.

The stock witnessed a 4.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.20%, and is -2.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $3.94B and $1.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.22 and Fwd P/E is 6.79. Profit margin for the company is 30.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.06% and -14.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Radian Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $288.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Radian Group Inc. (RDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mumford Lisa, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mumford Lisa bought 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $15.45 per share for a total of $40170.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2695.0 shares.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading 6.09% up over the past 12 months. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is -0.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.67% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.51.